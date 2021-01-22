Maliki Eyes Iraq's Premiership

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who is also the leader of the State of Law Coalition, seems to consider the country's premiership for the next cabinet.



Abu Ahmed Basiri, a State of Law Coalition leader, pointed out in a statement that it is possible for Maliki to return and become the next premier of Iraq for the third time in his life.



Maliki previously served as the Iraqi prime minister between 2006 and 2014, when he gave up his post after the ISIS overran a vast area in Iraq.



However, Basiri believes that Maliki is, for now, the "right" person for the position because of his "experience" and "honesty" in governance.