Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 23 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 22 January 2021 08:07 PM

PM Kadhimi Dismisses Several Security Officials after Baghdad Bombings

c6ff1966e627b02adcd1d1774147f8dc_L
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Thursday ordered the dismissal of several high-profile security officials after the deadly bombings killed dozens of people in Baghdad.

Yehia Rasool, a spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, explained in a statement that the deputy minister of interior for intelligence affairs, General Amer Saddam, was replaced by Lieutenant General Ahmed Abu Ragheef.

Moreover, PM Kadhimi also removed Abdul Karim Abd Fadil, also known as Abu Ali Al Basri, Director General of Intelligence and Combating Terrorism at the Ministry of Interior (the Falcons Cell), from his post, appointing the deputy head of the National Security Agency, Hamid Al-Shatri, for the position.

As part of the order, Lieutenant General Qais al-Muhammadawi was transferred from the commander of Baghdad Operations to the Ministry of Defense, who was replaced by Major General Ahmed Salim.

Federal Police Commander Lt. Gen. Jaafar Al-Battat was also dismissed from his post and replaced by Lieutenant General Raed Shaker Jawdat.

This came after two suicide bombers blew themselves up in a busy marketplace in central Baghdad on Thursday, where they killed almost 30 people and left over 70 others wounded.
Related Stories
Read
2212021165514141564323_789205878616134_8687314590463735855_n

Three People Wounded in Turkish airstrike in Duhok’s Amedi District 22 January 2021 10:29 PM

1e397e573cc1566e256fdf71736315c7_L

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Bombing 22 January 2021 10:13 PM

c93b3790489addfeec2875d5a14875a3_L

Baghdad Bombings: Death Toll Spikes to 32 22 January 2021 08:13 PM

bef50e5ac9cfe669442e1bca19984741_L

Maliki Eyes Iraq's Premiership 22 January 2021 08:10 PM

e55e6050361ba3141a1e1295241f92f1_L

Kurdish Citizen Among Those Killed in Baghdad Bombing 22 January 2021 08:04 PM

6 killed, injured in bomb blast in Iraq's Salahuddin

Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 32 dead 22 January 2021 12:03 AM

Baghdad bombing

Rare twin suicide attack kills at least 28 in Baghdad 21 January 2021 12:59 PM

images

Promoting inclusive economic growth and job creation in Iraq 20 January 2021 04:14 PM

Comments