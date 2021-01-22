PM Kadhimi Dismisses Several Security Officials after Baghdad Bombings

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Thursday ordered the dismissal of several high-profile security officials after the deadly bombings killed dozens of people in Baghdad.



Yehia Rasool, a spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, explained in a statement that the deputy minister of interior for intelligence affairs, General Amer Saddam, was replaced by Lieutenant General Ahmed Abu Ragheef.



Moreover, PM Kadhimi also removed Abdul Karim Abd Fadil, also known as Abu Ali Al Basri, Director General of Intelligence and Combating Terrorism at the Ministry of Interior (the Falcons Cell), from his post, appointing the deputy head of the National Security Agency, Hamid Al-Shatri, for the position.



As part of the order, Lieutenant General Qais al-Muhammadawi was transferred from the commander of Baghdad Operations to the Ministry of Defense, who was replaced by Major General Ahmed Salim.



Federal Police Commander Lt. Gen. Jaafar Al-Battat was also dismissed from his post and replaced by Lieutenant General Raed Shaker Jawdat.



This came after two suicide bombers blew themselves up in a busy marketplace in central Baghdad on Thursday, where they killed almost 30 people and left over 70 others wounded.