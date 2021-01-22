Kurdish Citizen Among Those Killed in Baghdad Bombing

A Kurdish citizen is among those killed in two separate deadly terrorist attacks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thursday.



Ghazi Hazim, 45, from Kurdistan Region's Duhok province, had traveled to Baghdad with two of his sons to sell honey in the Iraqi capital city, Amad Kamal, a nephew of the victim said.



Kamal noted that Hazim traveled to Baghdad four days ago, adding that his family is now in Baghdad in efforts to return the victim's body to Duhok.



The Kurdish citizen was reported to be among the 28 victims who were killed in two separate bombings in Baghdad's Tayaran square, where over 70 people were also injured.