Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 21 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 21 January 2021 12:59 PM

Rare twin suicide attack kills at least 28 in Baghdad

Baghdad bombing

A twin suicide bombing killed at least 28 people and wounded more than 73 in a Baghdad market on Thursday in the first such attack in years, security and medical sources said.


There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Suicide bombings have been rare in the Iraqi capital since the defeat of ISIS in 2017. The last took place in January 2018.

 

The Iraqi military said two attackers wearing explosive vests blew themselves up among shoppers at a crowded market in Tayaran Square in central Baghdad, adding that several people had been killed.


An interior ministry spokesman told Reuters that the number of deaths was expected to rise as some wounded were in critical condition.

 

Baghdad has witnessed almost no such attacks since Iraqi forces and a U.S.-backed coalition drove the ISIS militant group from territory it controlled in Iraq in 2017.


The last deadly suicide blast in the Iraqi capital took place in January 2018, also at Tayaran Square, killing at least 27 people.

Related Stories
Read
images

Promoting inclusive economic growth and job creation in Iraq 20 January 2021 04:14 PM

GettyImages-1227257175-1600

Iraqi port revenue surges as anti-corruption move bears fruit 20 January 2021 04:03 PM

082104d74370398196aca24741e24370_L

Iraqi Police Attack Kurdish Journalists During Public Protests 20 January 2021 03:47 PM

201202195342127216202_937027293370144_4543006129302145366_n

Gunman Beat Activist in Erbil’s Twaraq Village over Criticism of The Authorities 20 January 2021 03:40 PM

23c0294ad01a52d03902144560d79001_L

ISIS Enjoys Delay in Iraq-Peshmerga Joint Operations: Official 20 January 2021 01:29 PM

397628f5e531776d7403f388a6a3b206_L

ISIS Militants Infiltrate into Jalawla: Police 20 January 2021 01:25 PM

Iraq protests - Nov. 1

Iraq delays general election to Oct. 10 19 January 2021 10:42 PM

9e4188e8e714b5f4831d915d2cf45703_L

Iraq tightens security along flashpoint Syria frontier, military says 19 January 2021 03:13 PM

Comments