Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 21 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 20 January 2021 08:53 PM

At least three dead after blast wrecks building in central Madrid

Madrid explosion

At least three people died and six were injured on Wednesday when a building in central Madrid belonging to the Catholic Church was blown apart by an explosion, local authorities said.


Initial investigations suggested that the blast in Calle Toledo, a street leading out from the city centre, was caused by a gas leak, Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said.


“The most likely hypothesis is a gas leak, there was a person working on the boiler,” the mayor told reporters as he announced that a body had been discovered under the rubble, raising the death toll to three.


“Firefighters still have to retrieve the corpse,” he said, without providing further details.


Earlier, a Church official said one church volunteer was missing. One of the casualties was an 85-year-old woman, authorities said.


Two of the injured were transferred to hospital, one in serious condition with a head injury.

 

Smoke billowed out of the partly collapsed building and rescue workers evacuated elderly people from a nearby nursing home.


The top five floors were totally destroyed, with walls blown out, while the bottom two floors were still mostly intact, but charred in places from the flames.


The building was a complex that provided residential training for priests and also gave meals to homeless people, a neighbour said.

Related Stories
Read
Biden-harris

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris sworn in as President, Vice President of U.S 20 January 2021 09:06 PM

Fire breaks out at Haramain high-speed rail station in Jeddah

Fire, blast at ammunition warehouse in western Libya kills 3 20 January 2021 04:21 PM

sisi

Egypt and Qatar agree on resuming diplomatic relations - Cairo 20 January 2021 04:15 PM

rouhani

Iran's Rouhani says "ball in U.S. court" over nuclear dispute 20 January 2021 04:12 PM

fa75ad308af93cfd80aaf6cbabda749a_L

PKK Working to Derail Intra-Kurdish Dialogue in Syria: ENKS 20 January 2021 03:31 PM

pompeo

US says China committed ‘genocide’ against Uighur, minority groups in Xinjiang 19 January 2021 10:56 PM

homs explosion

Explosion, fire at oil, gas facilities in Homs: Syria state TV 19 January 2021 10:48 PM

missile

Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman 19 January 2021 03:08 PM

Comments