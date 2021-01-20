Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 20 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 20 January 2021 04:12 PM

Iran's Rouhani says "ball in U.S. court" over nuclear dispute

rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the incoming U.S. administration on Wednesday to return to a 2015 nuclear agreement and lift sanctions on Tehran, while welcoming the end of “tyrant” President Donald Trump’s era.

 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Wednesday, has said the United States will rejoin the pact, which includes restrictions on Iran’s nuclear work, if Tehran resumes strict compliance.


“The ball is in the U.S. court now. If Washington returns to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact,” Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.


“Today, we expect the incoming U.S. administration to return to the rule of law and commit themselves, and if they can, in the next four years, to remove all the black spots of the previous four years,” he said.

 

Tensions have grown between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when Trump quit the deal between Iran and six world powers that sought to limit Tehran’s nuclear programme and to prevent it developing atomic weapons. Washington reimposed sanctions that have badly hit Iran’s economy.


Iran, which denies ever seeking nuclear arms, retaliated to Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy by gradually breaching the accord. Tehran has repeatedly said it can quickly reverse those violations if U.S. sanctions are removed.

 

Related Stories
Read
Madrid explosion

At least three dead after blast wrecks building in central Madrid 20 January 2021 08:53 PM

Fire breaks out at Haramain high-speed rail station in Jeddah

Fire, blast at ammunition warehouse in western Libya kills 3 20 January 2021 04:21 PM

sisi

Egypt and Qatar agree on resuming diplomatic relations - Cairo 20 January 2021 04:15 PM

fa75ad308af93cfd80aaf6cbabda749a_L

PKK Working to Derail Intra-Kurdish Dialogue in Syria: ENKS 20 January 2021 03:31 PM

pompeo

US says China committed ‘genocide’ against Uighur, minority groups in Xinjiang 19 January 2021 10:56 PM

homs explosion

Explosion, fire at oil, gas facilities in Homs: Syria state TV 19 January 2021 10:48 PM

missile

Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman 19 January 2021 03:08 PM

US Capitol fire

US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained 18 January 2021 09:41 PM

Comments