Iraqi Police Attack Kurdish Journalists During Public Protests

Two Kurdish reporters were attacked by the Iraqi police on Wednesday while they were covering a protest in the disputed Kurdish city of Kirkuk.



Karwan Salih from Kirkuk Now and Ozhin Jola from Anadolu Agency were attacked by a police officer from North Oil Company, Hazhar Rashid, another journalist present at the site said.



“We were also insulted while we had our equipment to cover the gathering only,” Rashid added.





