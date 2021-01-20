Gunman Beat Activist in Erbil’s Twaraq Village over Criticism of The Authorities

Activist Hawre Kurdi was attacked on Tuesday night by armed men in Twaraq village near the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil.



Kurdi is a well-known anti-corruption activist, who has spoken out for freedom of expression and justice.



Journalist Hazhar Anwar, a friend of Kurdi, said that the activist was out running an errand to buy diapers and milk for his infant child when two unidentified gunmen in plainclothes driving a BMW obstructed Kurdi’s car and started beating him up.



A photo showed that the activist bleeding from the face and head.



Kurdi said that the men warned him against speaking up against the authorities and took his wallet, which contained his identity cards and an amount of money.



It is not the first time Kurdi has been attacked. Several years ago, he was stabbed in a similar incident.



“The attack on Kurdi is a part of the severe suppression of activists, journalists, and human rights advocates” in the Kurdistan Region, Anwar added.



