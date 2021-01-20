Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 20 January 2021
Wednesday، 20 January 2021 03:31 PM

PKK Working to Derail Intra-Kurdish Dialogue in Syria: ENKS

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is working to prevent the Syrian Kurdish parties from reaching an agreement, said a leading member of the Kurdistan National Council of Syria (ENKS).

On Wednesday, Ibrahim Bro, a member of ENKS Foreign Relations Committee, said that the PKK is hoping to derail the dialogue between the Kurdish political parties in Syria which is supported by the US.

Bro’s remarks came a day after an ENKS office in Kobani was attacked with grenades. The attacks on the party’s offices across the Syrian Kurdistan have increased in the recent weeks.

“Reaching an agreement will remain impossible as long as the Democratic Union Party (PYD) is under the influence of the PKK,” Bro added.

Following the attack in Kobani, ENKS also issued a statement to call for the sides, including the US, to intervene and condemn such actions which could harm the intra-Kurdish dialogue.

It also called on Mazlum Abdi, the commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to take action and prevent the undermining the political negotiations.

Last Modified: Wednesday، 20 January 2021 03:34 PM
