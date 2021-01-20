ISIS Militants Infiltrate into Jalawla: Police

A number of ISIS militants on Monday night infiltrated into Jalawla town in Khanaqin, local police confirmed on Tuesday.



Clashes were ongoing between the security forces and jihadists throughout the night, with the militants exploding one of the power stations, Nihad Mohammed, a spokesperson for Diyala Police, said.



He noted that the incident took place in the neighborhood of Shahidan.



No casualties were reported among the security forces, he added.



Around 1:00 am, the insurgents blew up a power station in Said Jabir village, in Jalawla town, cutting off the electricity supply for hundreds of families in the surrounding areas.