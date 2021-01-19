Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 19 January 2021
Tuesday، 19 January 2021 01:38 PM

Electricity Infrastructure Project Completed in Erbil Governorate: Minister

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Electricity Kamal Muhammed said on Tuesday that a nearly $8 million electricity infrastructure project has been completed in Erbil governorate, adding that the new equipment will increase the number of hours of electricity available on the national grid.

Muhammed said during a press conference that the project included construction of a 63-megawatt power plant by the Turkish Best Company in the Eskani New neighborhood, which cost $4.373 million to build.

After completion, the station was connected with the Azadi New power station by Shandz Company. More than $2.4 million was allocated for that phase of the project.

Palos Company also constructed distribution networks using five 11Kv-feeders to bring electricity into the neighborhood. That contract was worth approximately $300,000, Muhammed added.

Blackouts are common in the Kurdistan Region, with government-provided electricity available for most residents only about half the day at the best of times. Those who can afford it rely on private generators to fill in the gaps.

