Nine Other People Die from COVID-19 in Iraq

The coronavirus has taken the lives of at least nine other people across Iraq within the past day, the country's health ministry said on Monday.



While 797 other people have tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, a total of 1,769 patients were discharged from the hospital, the ministry said in a statement.



Iraq has seen 609,029 coronavirus cases since February, with 571,198 registered recoveries from the novel virus and 12,953 deaths.



