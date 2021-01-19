Bomb Blasts Target Three Liquor Stores in Baghdad

At least three bomb explosions have targeted liquor stores in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, reports said on Monday.



An explosive device, which had been planted in front of a liquor store in the area of al-Saiydia, south of Baghdad, went off and wounded one civilian on Monday night, Iraqi reports said.



This came only hours after a similar incident was reported near Andalus square, in Baghdad.



Another liquor store came under a bomb attack earlier the day in Hai Jami'a neighborhood of Baghdad city, without resulting in casualties or injuries.



