Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 19 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 19 January 2021 01:23 PM

Bomb Blasts Target Three Liquor Stores in Baghdad

badb1b71a31aa1c9c2b90bd8282bea57_L
At least three bomb explosions have targeted liquor stores in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, reports said on Monday.

An explosive device, which had been planted in front of a liquor store in the area of al-Saiydia, south of Baghdad, went off and wounded one civilian on Monday night, Iraqi reports said.

This came only hours after a similar incident was reported near Andalus square, in Baghdad.

Another liquor store came under a bomb attack earlier the day in Hai Jami'a neighborhood of Baghdad city, without resulting in casualties or injuries.

Related Stories
Read
Iraq protests - Nov. 1

Iraq delays general election to Oct. 10 19 January 2021 10:42 PM

9e4188e8e714b5f4831d915d2cf45703_L

Iraq tightens security along flashpoint Syria frontier, military says 19 January 2021 03:13 PM

KRP-Logo

Refugee Iranian Kurds Call on KRG to Give Them Residency, So They Can Work and Receive Medical Care 19 January 2021 01:54 PM

19120211218311812020135525181202095434ed1aa2047798af96d8def07c66e9b308_XL

Electricity Infrastructure Project Completed in Erbil Governorate: Minister 19 January 2021 01:38 PM

aa6507e2909d0fe42995afb5d20f6d2f_L

Nine Other People Die from COVID-19 in Iraq 19 January 2021 01:27 PM

462d75274d107a0628ec43e1bd1d0b89_L

KRG Says It Cleared over 360,000 Square Meters from Mines in 2020 18 January 2021 10:23 PM

5920151422013_puk

KRG Agrees to Transfer 250,000 Barrels of Oil Per Day Through SOMO: PUK Caucus Chief 18 January 2021 07:43 PM

e134d745a5af33a8574200640605b3df_L

KRG Reports 97 Coronavirus Cases 18 January 2021 07:20 PM

Comments