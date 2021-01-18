Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 19 January 2021
Monday، 18 January 2021 10:29 PM

KRG Says It Cleared over 360,000 Square Meters from Mines in 2020

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Monday that it cleared over 360,000 square meters of land from mines during the year of 2020.

Speaking to reporters, Jabar Mustafa Rasoul, the Head of the Kurdistan Region Mine Action Agency (KMAA), pointed out that 360,696 square meters were cleared from land mines last year.

During the same period, a total of 1,172 mines and 1,300 other explosive devices were destroyed.

As a result of landmine explosions in 2020, at least 10 people were killed and eight others were wounded, the official said, adding that 13,500 people in the Kurdistan Region have so far been killed in landmine blasts since 1991.

