Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 19 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 18 January 2021 09:41 PM

US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained

US Capitol fire
The US Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
"Out of an abundance of caution the US Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public," the US Secret Service said on Twitter.
The lockdown follows the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, some calling for the death of Republican Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Democrat Biden's November election victory.
The Capitol Police earlier said that as a precautionary measure its acting chief shut down the complex, which consists of the Capitol, its grounds and several buildings.
The city's fire department posted on Twitter that firefighters put out a fire outside near the Capitol complex.
"There were no injuries," the department said. "This accounts for smoke that many have seen."
Participants in the rehearsal for Biden's inauguration were held in the Capitol rotunda and other indoor areas, according to a Reuters witness. Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday. 
Related Stories
Read
Antonio Guterres

UN chief says Iran should lose General Assembly vote over unpaid dues 18 January 2021 09:33 PM

qatar-airways

Egypt, UAE resume first Qatar flights since 2017 18 January 2021 09:29 PM

49864a3f2d0a7b3252b32a0c1552fb53_L

Floods Damage over 100 Camps in Syria in 48 Hours: Monitor 18 January 2021 07:16 PM

zarif

Iran's Zarif tells France: Avoid 'absurd nonsense' about Tehran's nuclear work 18 January 2021 02:20 PM

le drian

France says Iran is building nuclear weapons capacity, urgent to revive 2015 deal 17 January 2021 03:34 PM

eu-iran-flags

Iran asks watchdog not to publish ‘unnecessary’ nuke details 17 January 2021 03:27 PM

2

Deir ez-Zor: IED Blast Hits SDF Vehicle 17 January 2021 01:24 PM

Stephanie-Williams-UN-Libya

Libya talks make progress towards new temporary government, U.N. says 16 January 2021 10:33 PM

Comments