KRG Reports 97 Coronavirus Cases



At least 97 new infections of coronavirus have been recorded across the Kurdistan Region since yesterday, the health ministry said on Monday.



This came after 4,598 suspects took the test for the coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement, adding that it also registered 963 new recoveries.



The coronavirus has also claimed the lives of two individuals in the region.



The new reports bring the coronavirus tally in Kurdistan to 105,171, from which 87,748 patients have recovered while 3,441 others died since early March.



