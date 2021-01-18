Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 19 January 2021
Monday، 18 January 2021

Floods Damage over 100 Camps in Syria in 48 Hours: Monitor

More than 100 camps of displaced people, as well as nearly 400 tents, have been damaged in Syria as a result of flash floods over the past 48 hours, a monitor said on Sunday. Rescue teams have begun digging canals to drain the water caused by heavy rainfalls in several camps in Darkush, Kherbat Al-Juz, Sarmada, Maarrat Misrin and other areas, in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The Britain-based monitoring group cited its activists as reporting that the number of tents, which have been flooded and damaged due to these heavy rainfalls in the past few hours, has exceeded 400 tents in several camps, including camps in Deir Hassan, Sarmada, Al-Dana, Atma, Um Jarn, Kafr Arouq, Kelli, Qah, Ma’ar Shorin, Zardana, Al-Halazouna, Tiba, Kafr Yahmoul, Al-Diyaa, Tal Al-Daman, Babsaqa, Al-Iba’a, Al-Nour, Halab al-Shehaba, Batbo, Halab camp near Darkoush, Kherbet Al-Juz, Ahl Al-Izz and other camps north of Idlib and western Aleppo. SOHR sources said on Saturday that the displaced people in the camps of Harbanoush, Al-Fardous and Sheikh Bahr in Idlib countryside, suffered from similar disasters and called for humanitarian assistance after the floods devastated several camps in the area.
