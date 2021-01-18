Iraqi FM: Baghdad working to stop attacks in Green Zone

Baghdad was working to prevent further attacks on the Green Zone, Iraq’s Foreign Minister has said on Monday.



In remarks, Minister Fuad Hussein said the missile attacks on the Green Zone were embarrassing for the government. A number of those connected to the attacks were arrested.



“We are working with diplomatic missions to provide the necessary protection,” he said.



Iraq asked Iran to participate in stopping those who target the Green Zone, the minister said.

“Washington may take drastic measures if its embassy is targeted,” Hussein claimed.



Tension between Washington and Iran negatively affects the Iraqi arena, according to the minister.



Iraq, the minister asserted, was in need of coalition forces to confront ISIS, which he said was still present in border areas with Syria.



Meanwhile on the upcoming elections, the foreign minister said that Iraq had discussed the participation of the United Nations to ensure a successful outcome.