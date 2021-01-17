Iraqi Forces Discover Rocket Launchpads in Kirkuk

Iraqi armed forces on Sunday found two rocket launchpads near Dibis district, north of Kirkuk province.



The Intelligence Agency of Iraq said their forces, together with local federal police, seized the launchpad with multiple rocket shells before they could be used against any targets.



The agency also confirmed the seizure of other military equipment hidden in a residential building in Sidra village, near Dibis.



The materials are believed to be for the ISIS militants. However, no one was arrested during the operations.