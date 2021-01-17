Iraq’s Crises Committee Urges Closure of Border Crossings

The Crises Committee of the Iraq has asked the government to close down border crossings with the neighboring countries in fear of the spread of the COVID-19 variant.



A member of the committee said the border crossings should be closed for at least 14 days as part of the first step.



He noted that the infection rate and death toll related to COVID-19 has significantly declined in Iraq, but the spread of the mutant virus is very imminent.



The government is yet to react to the proposal, but it has already banned the entries from and travel to more than 20 countries where the COVID-19 variant has had a breakout.