Sunday, 17 January 2021
Sunday، 17 January 2021 01:50 PM

Electoral Commission Asks Embassies to Observe Elections in Iraq

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has asked the foreign embassies and international organizations to observe the general elections in the country if held as scheduled.

The IHEC and Iraq’s Foreign Ministry have officially sent the request to 52 embassies and 19 international organizations present in Iraq, IHEC Spokesperson Jumana Gholai said on Sunday.

Iraq has set the snap elections for 6th June this year. However, it is most likely to be postponed and many political factions believe the current situation in the country is not favorable while the IHEC itself has admitted that it is not ready.
