Sunday, 17 January 2021
Sunday، 17 January 2021 01:24 PM

Deir ez-Zor: IED Blast Hits SDF Vehicle

An IED explosion on Saturday targeted a vehicle of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

The incident took place in the village of al-Izbah, north of Deir ez-Zor province, where the bomb blast hit an SDF vehicle passing by, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The explosion did not result in any casualties or injuries except material damages to the vehicle, SOHR added.

This came only two days after an IED planted by unidentified gunmen near an SDF checkpoint on al-Sanour road in Abu Hamam town, east of Deir Ezzor, exploded and injured an SDF member on Thursday.
