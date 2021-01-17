Kurdish Inmate Dies Under Torture in Iran: Monitor

A Kurdish prisoner in Iran has died under torture, a human rights group revealed on Friday.



Bahman Oghabi, 35, reportedly fell into a coma after being beaten and tortured by the Iranian intelligence forces in Kermanshah province, where he lost his life in a local hospital, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.



The Kurdish inmate fell into a coma on Sunday, January 3, 2021, the monitor added.



Hengaw agency previously reported that the Iranian intelligence agents had told Oghabi’s family that "their son had fallen into a coma due to taking tramadol pills," while his family has stated that he did not even smoke.