The Iraqi security forces killed two militants of the extremist ISIS group and arrested six others on Saturday across the country, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.



An army force, backed by Iraqi aircraft, attacked an IS hideout near the town of al-Garma in the northwest the city of Fallujah, some 50 km west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, leaving two ISIS militants killed, commander of Anbar's Operations Command Nasir al-Ghannam said in a statement.