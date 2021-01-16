Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 17 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 16 January 2021 10:11 PM

European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

eu-iran-flags
European powers on Saturday voiced deep concern over Iran's plans to produce uranium metal, warning that Tehran has "no credible civilian use" for the element.
"The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications," said the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany in a joint statement.
Iran had signed up to a 15-year ban on "producing or acquiring plutonium or uranium metals or their alloys" under the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) signed in 2015 with world powers.
"We strongly urge Iran to halt this activity, and return to compliance with its JCPoA commitments without further delay if it is serious about preserving the deal," said the ministers.
Their call came after Iran told the UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday that it was advancing research on uranium metal production, saying it is aimed at providing advanced fuel for a research reactor in Tehran.
The landmark 2015 deal agreed between Iran and the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions has been largely in tatters since President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions.
The Iranian government has signalled a readiness to engage with US President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20 and who has expressed willingness to return to diplomacy with Tehran.
Related Stories
Read
Stephanie-Williams-UN-Libya

Libya talks make progress towards new temporary government, U.N. says 16 January 2021 10:33 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency 16 January 2021 10:29 PM

missile

Iran fires long-range missiles into Indian Ocean in military drill - media 16 January 2021 10:27 PM

missile

Iranian Guard holds anti-warship ballistic missile drill 16 January 2021 10:07 PM

iran

European gov’ts warn Iran’s latest move has ‘grave military implications’ 16 January 2021 09:55 PM

1727962

Saudi embassy in US urges citizens in Washington to avoid protest sites 16 January 2021 04:03 PM

5

Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia strongly condemned 16 January 2021 01:46 PM

4

WHO against vaccine passports as a condition for travel 'for the time being' 16 January 2021 01:41 PM

Comments