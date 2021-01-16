Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 17 January 2021
Saturday، 16 January 2021 09:55 PM

European gov’ts warn Iran’s latest move has ‘grave military implications’

Iran’s move towards producing uranium metal could only be used to produce weapons, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom warned in a statement on Saturday.

“Iran has no credible civilian use for uranium metal,” the group, known as the E3 in the context of the Iran nuclear deal, warned. “The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications.”
