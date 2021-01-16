Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 16 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 16 January 2021 04:03 PM

Saudi embassy in US urges citizens in Washington to avoid protest sites

1727962
Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in the United States has called on its citizens in Washington D.C. to avoid protest sites.

In a statement on Friday, the Saudi embassy urged that citizens living in the US capital to need to stay away from places of gatherings and demonstrations unless absolutely necessary and to follow the instructions of the local authorities

The embassy said it will be closed from Jan. 18 to 20 and resume operations on Jan. 21.

It is noteworthy that the security authorities in Washington are expecting huge gatherings and demonstrations to take place in support of the outgoing US President Donald Trump,

Demonstrations and protests are expected to continue until Wednesday, coinciding with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Related Stories
Read
5

Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia strongly condemned 16 January 2021 01:46 PM

4

WHO against vaccine passports as a condition for travel 'for the time being' 16 January 2021 01:41 PM

d8000069-74bf-4e8f-aa82-b1f7df194c83_16x9_600x338

World Migration Down 30 Percent due to Pandemic: UN 16 January 2021 01:36 PM

6

Arab Coalition destroys 3 armed drones fired by Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia 15 January 2021 09:41 PM

4

Pentagon Says Number of US Troops in Iraq Reduced to 2,500 15 January 2021 09:08 PM

3

Deir ez-Zor: SDF Releases Eight Detainees 15 January 2021 09:05 PM

kham

Khamenei deprives Iranian people of COVID-19 vaccines 15 January 2021 05:13 PM

coronavirus

Iran reports 6,485 COVID-19 cases, 1,318,295 in total 15 January 2021 04:38 PM

Comments