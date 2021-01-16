Saudi embassy in US urges citizens in Washington to avoid protest sites

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in the United States has called on its citizens in Washington D.C. to avoid protest sites.



In a statement on Friday, the Saudi embassy urged that citizens living in the US capital to need to stay away from places of gatherings and demonstrations unless absolutely necessary and to follow the instructions of the local authorities



The embassy said it will be closed from Jan. 18 to 20 and resume operations on Jan. 21.



It is noteworthy that the security authorities in Washington are expecting huge gatherings and demonstrations to take place in support of the outgoing US President Donald Trump,



Demonstrations and protests are expected to continue until Wednesday, coinciding with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.