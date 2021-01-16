Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 16 January 2021
Saturday، 16 January 2021 01:46 PM

Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia strongly condemned

Saudi Arabia’s allies have strongly denounced the drone attack launched from Yemen’s Hodeida governorate by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting the Kingdom.

The Arab Coalition forces on Friday intercepted and destroyed three armed drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia from inside the Yemeni territory.

In a press release on Friday, Yemen’s foreign ministry said: “While the ministry denounces this terrorist act, it confirms Yemen's standing by brothers in Saudi Arabia against anything that harms its security and stability and supports all measures taken the Kingdom for protecting its territories and combating terrorism.

"This terrorist attack comes a day after Security Council's special session on Yemen and proves to the world challenge of this terrorist group to the international community as it continues its terrorist operations to harm security and stability of the region," said the release.

The ministry confirmed Yemen's firm and rejecting stance to aggressive and terrorist attacks, which pose a dangerous threat not only to Saudi Arabia but also to the security and stability of the region.

Bahrain condemned the attack, saying these cowardly terrorist acts endanger the security and safety of civilians.

In a statement, the foreign ministry affirmed that Bahrain stands with Saudi Arabia against all attempts that aim to undermine its security and stability, praising the vigilance of the Coalition Forces Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, which managed to intercept and destroy these drones, reiterating its call on the international community to take deterrent measures against the Houthi militia and its supporters.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf has stressed that the continued "terrorist" attempts by the Houthi rebels show their blatant challenge to the international community, and violation of all international laws and norms.

Al-Hajraf called for an immediate and decisive stance to halt these repeated "terrorist" acts that target the civil and vital facilities.

He lauded the vigilance, efficiency, and success of the Saudi-led coalition forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen in repelling these "terrorist" attacks.

He affirmed GCC's solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to defend its land as well as preserve its security, and safety of its citizens and residents, according to the statement.

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen strongly condemned the attack and extended OIC’s support for all measures taken by the coalition forces to deal with the hostile actions of the terrorist Houthi militia.
