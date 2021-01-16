Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 16 January 2021
Saturday، 16 January 2021 01:16 PM

Mutant COVID-19: KRG Bans Travel to over 20 Countries

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Interior on Friday announced a travel ban to more than 20 countries amid the emergence of the mutant coronavirus in some parts of the world.

The ministry explained in a statement that Iraqi citizens are not allowed to travel from the Kurdistan Region to the UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Spain, Brazil, the US, India, South Africa, Australia, the Netherlands, Japan, and Zambia.

It further noted that both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government allow travel to Iran.

"Traveling for the tourists through Haji Omaran, Bashmakh, and Parwezkhan will be normalized," the statement added.

The new measures, which will go into effect on Friday at midnight, will not affect the UN staff, the US-led Coalition to combat the ISIS and other international organizations.

As for those Iraqi citizens who are now outside of Iraq, they will still be allowed to return to their country but would have to self-isolate for 14 days once they arrive.
