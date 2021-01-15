COVID-19: Iraq Reports Seven Deaths

At least seven other coronavirus patients lost their lives in Iraq on Thursday, the country's health ministry said in a statement.
At least 770 new infections, as well as 1,784 recoveries, were recorded across Iraq on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.
The new reports reaches 606,186, with 564,359 patients already recovered from COVID-19 and 12,922 others lost their lives since February, according to the latest updates by the ministry.
