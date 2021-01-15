Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 15 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 15 January 2021 09:55 PM

MP Claims Somo Promised to Resolve 50-Year Oil Deal Between Kurdistan Region, Turkey

7
Council of Representatives lawmaker Musana Amin claimed on Thursday that Iraq's oil marketer SOMO has promised officials from the Kurdistan Region that it will work to resolve a controversial 50-year energy deal between the Region and Turkey on condition that Erbil does not sell oil independently.

“The Region is gambling when it sells oil independently and does not hand it over to SOMO,” Amin said.

Amin, who represents the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), said that SOMO has told the Kurdistan Region that it will also resolve issues related to Rosneft and Dana Gas for the Region by paying the companies’ fees as part of the compromise.

He added that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) must reach an agreement with SOMO in order to secure funding for the Region’s public sector salaries as part of the federal budget.

“Oil is not honor, a nation, or a flag — things that the Region cannot give up.”

Regarding the draft 2021 Federal Budget Law currently under consideration in the Council of Representatives, Amin said that the legislation is good for the Region’s public servants, but that political parties from Iraq's other entho-religious blocs oppose the bill adding extra hurdles.

“Passing the bill in this way is like a dream,” he said.

Related Stories
Read
8

COVID-19: Iraq Reports Seven Deaths 15 January 2021 09:57 PM

5

Iraqi Parliament to Convene on Saturday, Continue Discussion on 2021 Budget Bill 15 January 2021 09:37 PM

2

Nearly 70 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Kurdistan 15 January 2021 09:02 PM

1

Iranian Border Guards Wound Kurdish Porter 15 January 2021 09:00 PM

fadak

US sanctions controversial deputy of Iraqi paramilitaries 14 January 2021 05:23 PM

acaf69a47291143b36612c5b483fc572_M

KDP Illegally Fills Two General Director Positions in Duhok Previously Held by Kiu: Council Member 13 January 2021 07:30 PM

4

KRG Decides to Resume in-Person Classes from January 16 for Twelve Graders 13 January 2021 07:22 PM

3

867 New COVID-19 Cases Logged in Iraq: Ministry 13 January 2021 07:15 PM

Comments