Friday, 15 January 2021
Friday، 15 January 2021 09:41 PM

Arab Coalition destroys 3 armed drones fired by Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition forces have intercepted and destroyed three armed drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militias, targeting Saudi Arabia, the coalition’s spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said on Friday.

In a statement on Friday carried by the Saudi Press Agency, Brig. Gen. Al-Maliki said: “The coalition forces successfully intercepted and destroyed this morning three bomb-laden drones launched toward the Kingdom."

"These bomb-laden drones were launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia from Yemen's Hodeida governorate, and were intercepted and destroyed."

"The terrorist Houthi militia continues to violate the (Stockholm) Agreement, and use Hodeida Governorate as a launch site for hostile acts and terrorist attacks through launching ballistic missiles, armed drones and boats, which represents a credible threat to regional and international security and undermines the political efforts of the agreement," the coalition spokesman added.

He stressed that the coalition will continue to undertake all appropriate procedures to handle these hostile and terrorist acts while continuing to support the political efforts exerted by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen to end the coup and reach a comprehensive political solution.
