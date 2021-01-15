Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 15 January 2021
Friday، 15 January 2021 09:37 PM

Iraqi Parliament to Convene on Saturday, Continue Discussion on 2021 Budget Bill

The parliament of Iraq is set hold a second sitting for discussions on the government-proposed budget bill of 2021, a lawmaker said.

MP Rezan Diler said that Saturday’s session is scheduled for 15:00 (Baghdad Time) which will allow the lawmakers to continue the discussions on the budget bill.

On the position of the Kurdish factions, Diler pointed that the Kurds need to remain united in order to have the bill passed for serving the best interest of the people of Kurdistan Region.
