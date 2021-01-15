Deir ez-Zor: SDF Releases Eight Detainees

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir ez-Zor province has released at least eight detainees it previously arrested in the region, a monitor said on Thursday.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights explained in a statement that at least four of them had been arrested in al-Shuhail town, while the other four had been detained in al-Zar village.



Earlier on Wednesday, the SDF arrested at least three siblings after storming their house in al-Baghouz town in al-Bokamal over their suspected links with the ISIS, SOHR said.