Friday, 15 January 2021
Friday، 15 January 2021 09:05 PM

Deir ez-Zor: SDF Releases Eight Detainees

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir ez-Zor province has released at least eight detainees it previously arrested in the region, a monitor said on Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights explained in a statement that at least four of them had been arrested in al-Shuhail town, while the other four had been detained in al-Zar village.

Earlier on Wednesday, the SDF arrested at least three siblings after storming their house in al-Baghouz town in al-Bokamal over their suspected links with the ISIS, SOHR said.
