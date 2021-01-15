Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 15 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 15 January 2021 09:02 PM

Nearly 70 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Kurdistan

2
The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health said on Thursday that it had detected nearly 70 new infections of COVID-19 within the past day.

While 69 people tested positive for the coronavirus, at least 971 patients have been discharged from the hospital during the same period, the ministry said in a statement.

The novel virus also claimed the lives of four individuals in the region.

The Kurdistan Region has so far seen a total of 104,843 coronavirus infections, from which 83,872 people have recovered, and 3,431 others died since early March.
Related Stories
Read
8

COVID-19: Iraq Reports Seven Deaths 15 January 2021 09:57 PM

7

MP Claims Somo Promised to Resolve 50-Year Oil Deal Between Kurdistan Region, Turkey 15 January 2021 09:55 PM

5

Iraqi Parliament to Convene on Saturday, Continue Discussion on 2021 Budget Bill 15 January 2021 09:37 PM

1

Iranian Border Guards Wound Kurdish Porter 15 January 2021 09:00 PM

fadak

US sanctions controversial deputy of Iraqi paramilitaries 14 January 2021 05:23 PM

acaf69a47291143b36612c5b483fc572_M

KDP Illegally Fills Two General Director Positions in Duhok Previously Held by Kiu: Council Member 13 January 2021 07:30 PM

4

KRG Decides to Resume in-Person Classes from January 16 for Twelve Graders 13 January 2021 07:22 PM

3

867 New COVID-19 Cases Logged in Iraq: Ministry 13 January 2021 07:15 PM

Comments