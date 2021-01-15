Nearly 70 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Kurdistan

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health said on Thursday that it had detected nearly 70 new infections of COVID-19 within the past day.



While 69 people tested positive for the coronavirus, at least 971 patients have been discharged from the hospital during the same period, the ministry said in a statement.



The novel virus also claimed the lives of four individuals in the region.



The Kurdistan Region has so far seen a total of 104,843 coronavirus infections, from which 83,872 people have recovered, and 3,431 others died since early March.