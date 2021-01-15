Iranian Border Guards Wound Kurdish Porter

Another Kurdish porter, better known as Kolbar, was wounded by the Iranian border guards on Thursday.



Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said in a report that the Iranian border forces on Thursday morning opened fire at a group of Kurdish Kolbars in the mountainous areas of Nowsud town of Kermanshah province.



According to the human rights group, at least one porter was severely wounded as a result of the direct fire by the Iranian border guards.



He was identified as Arya Khalidi from Nowsud town.



During 2020, a total of 59 Kurdish porters were killed while 181 others were injured as a result of either shooting by the Iranian and Turkish border forces or natural accidents, Hengaw agency noted.