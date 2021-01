Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is banning highly effective coronavirus vaccines from Iran because they are made in the United States and other Western countries.



“I really do not trust” them, Khamenei said January 8, announcing the ban on two widely used vaccines produced in the United States and the United Kingdom, the Associated Press reports.

“Sometimes they want to test” their vaccines on other countries. “I am not optimistic (about) France” either, Khamenei added.