Friday, 15 January 2021
Friday، 15 January 2021

Iran reports 6,485 COVID-19 cases, 1,318,295 in total

Iran's health ministry reported 6,485 daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,318,295.


The pandemic has so far claimed 56,621 lives in Iran, up by 83 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.


Of the newly infected, 631 were hospitalized, said Lari.


A total of 1,107,011 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,415 remain in intensive care units, she added.


According to the spokeswoman, 8,422,554 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Friday.

