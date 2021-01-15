Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 15 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 15 January 2021 04:19 PM

Iranian IRGC drones in drill mirror those in Saudi attacks

irgc

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard conducted a drill Friday that saw “suicide drones” crash into targets and explode, triangle-shaped aircraft that strongly resembled those used in a 2019 attack in Saudi Arabia that temporarily cut the kingdom’s oil production by half.


Iran has long denied launching the attack on the sites of Abqaiq and Khurais while Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels initially claimed the assault.


However, the United States, Saudi Arabia and U.N. experts believe the drones were Iranian, likely launched amid an escalating series of incidents stemming from President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Related Stories
Read
6

Arab Coalition destroys 3 armed drones fired by Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia 15 January 2021 09:41 PM

4

Pentagon Says Number of US Troops in Iraq Reduced to 2,500 15 January 2021 09:08 PM

3

Deir ez-Zor: SDF Releases Eight Detainees 15 January 2021 09:05 PM

kham

Khamenei deprives Iranian people of COVID-19 vaccines 15 January 2021 05:13 PM

coronavirus

Iran reports 6,485 COVID-19 cases, 1,318,295 in total 15 January 2021 04:38 PM

Netanyahu

Wary of Biden tack on Iran, Israel revisits military options, newspaper says 14 January 2021 05:49 PM

The Arab coalition naval force intercepted and destroyed the Houthi booby trapped boat in the Red Sea. (Supplied)

State media: Iran fires cruise missiles during naval drill 14 January 2021 05:30 PM

iaea

UN watchdog confirms another Iranian breach of nuclear deal 14 January 2021 05:27 PM

Comments