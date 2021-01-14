Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 15 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 14 January 2021 05:23 PM

US sanctions controversial deputy of Iraqi paramilitaries

fadak
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on an influential Iraqi militia leader and deputy of a powerful Iran-backed umbrella of mostly Shiite paramilitary groups, designating him a global terrorist figure.
The move by the US Treasury against Abdulaziz Al-Mohammadawi, known as Abu Fadak, was expected by many Iraqi officials. It was also the second time in a week that a senior Iraqi militia official has been sanctioned.
The chairman of the paramilitary umbrella, the Popular Mobilization Forces, Falih Al-Fayyadh was sanctioned last Friday under the Magnitsky Act and accused of rights abuses against antigovernment protesters. The law allows the US to target any foreigner accused of human rights violations and corruption.
Abu Fadak, a senior figure of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, is also acting deputy chairman of the Iran Militia in Iraq and Syria, a role he took on after a US airstrike last January in Baghdad killed the militia’s deputy head Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, a powerful founding member of Kataib Hezbollah and the lead architect of the umbrella group of paramilitaries.
Top Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, Gen. Qassim Soleimani, was also killed in that airstrike.
Apart from being a member Kataib Hezbollah, which the US has described as an “Iran-backed terrorist organization,” the US claims Abu Fadak is working with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s expeditionary Quds Force to “reshape official Iraqi state security institutions ... to instead support Iran’s malign activities,” according to the US State Department.
The statement said Iran-backed elements, including Kataib Hezbollah, are involved in sectarian violence and are responsible for attacks against Iraqi government facilities and diplomatic missions.
The PMF was formed in 2014 to counter the ISIS group, following a fatwa from Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Ali Al-Sistani, and was later brought under the government’s fold. Its growing influence in Iraqi affairs has alarmed the US officials who accuse it of orchestrating attacks on the American Embassy in Baghdad.
Abu Fadak was a largely unknown figure until he replaced Al-Muhandis even though some militia groups opposed his selection.
In contrast to Abu Fadak’s designation, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry promptly denounced last week’s measures against Al-Fayyadh, who is a more established political figure and a former Iraqi national security adviser. The ministry said it would follow up with the incoming Biden administration in Washington on the matter.
Related Stories
Read
acaf69a47291143b36612c5b483fc572_M

KDP Illegally Fills Two General Director Positions in Duhok Previously Held by Kiu: Council Member 13 January 2021 07:30 PM

4

KRG Decides to Resume in-Person Classes from January 16 for Twelve Graders 13 January 2021 07:22 PM

3

867 New COVID-19 Cases Logged in Iraq: Ministry 13 January 2021 07:15 PM

121202112328121202192325uisqghwuihed

Computer Science Institute Protest Closure of Dormitories 12 January 2021 06:11 PM

ced9877216f73460904fcab7a3aa29f4_L

Iraqi Central Bank’s Governor to Be Invited to Parliament Session 12 January 2021 06:04 PM

cc482d76fc0cab2f49910bf101e268fc_L

Coalition Jets Kill Three ISIS Leaders in Daquq 12 January 2021 05:54 PM

protest

EU moves to remove Iraq from high-risk countries list 12 January 2021 05:15 PM

4c2e042cb22994607beb60c0663541af_L

Sinjar Mayor Warns of Loss of Votes in Next Iraq Election 12 January 2021 01:28 PM

Comments