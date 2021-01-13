Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 14 January 2021
Wednesday، 13 January 2021 07:41 PM

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Resigns

 Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Wednesday submitted his resignation to country’s Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

PM Al-Sabah’s resignation came after a number of his cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday as differences with the parliament were growing.

Over 30 lawmakers had previously submitted a motion to question the prime minister over a series of issues, including disagreements on his cabinet’s lineup.

The resignation of PM Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah came just a month after the formation of his cabinet.
