Saudi Arabia warns citizens, residents against ​​​​​​​traveling to 12 countries without permission

Saudi Arabia has warned citizens and residents against traveling to 12 coronavirus-affected countries without permission, an official source at the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.



According to the source, the countries are Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, Armenia, Somalia, Congo, Venezuela, and Belarus.



The source added that the decision has been taken due to lack of stability in specific countries, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the emergence of a new variant of the virus.



However, those who wish to travel to the above-mentioned countries and any other country where the coronavirus pandemic is not under control must obtain prior permission.



The source also called on all citizens residing in those countries to register their information at the respective Saudi embassies.