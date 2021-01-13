Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 14 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 13 January 2021 07:34 PM

US targets Khamenei, his associates in fresh sanctions

6
The United States on Wednesday imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions as part of its maximum pressure campaign against Tehran.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned on Wednesday two organizations, along with their leaders and subsidiaries, controlled by the Supreme Leader of Iran, the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO), and Astan Quds Razavi (AQR).

According to the statement, EIKO and AQR control large swaths of the Iranian economy, including assets expropriated from political dissidents and religious minorities, to the benefit of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian government officials while posing as charitable organizations (bonyads).

Alongside the previously designated Bonyad Mostazafan, itself controlled by the Supreme Leader, and the IRGC-owned Khatam al-Anbiya, AQR and EIKO are said to control more than half of the Iranian economy, the statement read.

Commenting on the new measures against the Iranian regime, US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said: “These institutions enable Iran’s elite to sustain a corrupt system of ownership over large parts of Iran’s economy.”

“The United States will continue to target those who enrich themselves while claiming to help the Iranian people.”

As with EIKO and AQR, Bonyad Mostazafan has been the beneficiary of favorable treatment by Iran’s corrupt leadership, and its assets have been used by the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to enrich his office, reward his political allies, and persecute the regime’s perceived enemies, the statement added.

According to the US Treasury Department, bonyads are opaque, quasi-official organizations generally controlled by current and former government officials and clerics that report directly to the Supreme Leader.

These organizations receive benefits from the Iranian government, including tax exemptions, but are not required to have their budgets publicly approved.

This lack of accountability has enabled the bonyads to expand their economic activities far beyond their original remit and has led to the accumulation of vast amounts of wealth without delivering the promised benefit to the people of Iran, according to the US Treasury Department.

Related Stories
Read
Beirut explosion

Interpol red notices issued for ship captain, owner over Beirut blast - Lebanese state media 13 January 2021 09:00 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Iran says research on uranium metal-based fuel has started - Twitter 13 January 2021 08:42 PM

trump

U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump's term 13 January 2021 08:35 PM

Israel strikes against Syria

Israel launches major air strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria 13 January 2021 08:16 PM

missile

Iran launches missile drill amid rising tensions with U.S 13 January 2021 08:07 PM

8

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Resigns 13 January 2021 07:41 PM

7

Saudi Arabia warns citizens, residents against ​​​​​​​traveling to 12 countries without permission 13 January 2021 07:38 PM

2

Landmine Blasts Kill Five Children in East of Syria 13 January 2021 07:13 PM

Comments