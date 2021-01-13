Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 14 January 2021
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 13 January 2021 07:15 PM

867 New COVID-19 Cases Logged in Iraq: Ministry

3
 Iraq’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that it recorded 867 new cases of coronavirus infection and four deaths over the past 24 hours.

Of that total, 318 of the newest cases are in Baghdad governorate, along with 117 in Duhok, 92 in Nineveh, 52 in Kirkuk, 43 in Basra, 35 in Wasit, 34 in Karbala, 34 in Diyala, 32 in Babil, twenty-two in Sulaimani, nineteen in Najaf, nineteen in Erbil, ten in Diwaniya, nine in Muthanna, nine in Saladin, eight in Anbar, and seven each in Maysan and Dhi Qar.

The ministry reported four patients had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and 1,992 patients had recovered from it.

According to the health ministry, there have been 605,416 cases of coronavirus across Iraq since the disease first appeared in the country last year. Approximately 562,575 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and a total of 12,915 people have died from it.

