Thursday, 14 January 2021
Wednesday، 13 January 2021 07:13 PM

Landmine Blasts Kill Five Children in East of Syria

2
 At least five children have been killed as a result of landmine explosions in east of Syria, a war monitor said on Tuesday.

The first incident took place on Tuesday in al-Hamdan desert in eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, where three children were killed after a landmine exploded, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Elsewhere on the outskirts of al-Sheikh Miskin city of Daraa countryside, at least one child was killed and six others were injured in a landmine explosion "left over from the war," SOHR continued.

"This brings the number of victims of landmine explosions and old ordnance in Syria to five."
