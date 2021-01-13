Landmine Blasts Kill Five Children in East of Syria

At least five children have been killed as a result of landmine explosions in east of Syria, a war monitor said on Tuesday.
The first incident took place on Tuesday in al-Hamdan desert in eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, where three children were killed after a landmine exploded, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Elsewhere on the outskirts of al-Sheikh Miskin city of Daraa countryside, at least one child was killed and six others were injured in a landmine explosion "left over from the war," SOHR continued.
"This brings the number of victims of landmine explosions and old ordnance in Syria to five."
