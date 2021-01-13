Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 14 January 2021
Wednesday، 13 January 2021 07:11 PM

Turkish Convoy Enters Syria: Monitor

A convoy of the Turkish forces, carrying military and logistical equipment, entered neighboring Syria on Tuesday, a monitor revealed.

The convoy, consisting of nearly 15 vehicles, entered Syria through the border crossing of Kafr Losien, north of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

It headed to the Turkish observation posts deployed in Jabal al-Zawiya, south of Idlib, the Britain-based monitoring group added.

According to SOHR, a total of 11,530 Turkish trucks and military vehicles, carrying tanks, personnel carriers, armoured vehicles, and other related stuff, have entered Syria since February, 2020.
