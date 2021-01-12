Iraqi Central Bank’s Governor to Be Invited to Parliament Session

The Iraqi parliament is planning to invite Mustafa Ghalib, the governor of central bank, for a questioning session at the legislature.



MP Jamal Mohammadawi said 25 lawmakers have asked for Ghalib’s presence in a session dedicated to the new financial policies of the country.



Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi has agreed to the appeal and is arranging a session now, the MP added.



Iraq’s Central Bank recently lowered the value of Iraqi Dinar against US Dollar as part the efforts to help the government with the financial crisis.



