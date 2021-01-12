Iraqi Central Bank’s Governor to Be Invited to Parliament Session

The Iraqi parliament is planning to invite Mustafa Ghalib, the governor of central bank, for a questioning session at the legislature.
MP Jamal Mohammadawi said 25 lawmakers have asked for Ghalib’s presence in a session dedicated to the new financial policies of the country.
Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi has agreed to the appeal and is arranging a session now, the MP added.
Iraq’s Central Bank recently lowered the value of Iraqi Dinar against US Dollar as part the efforts to help the government with the financial crisis.
MP Jamal Mohammadawi said 25 lawmakers have asked for Ghalib’s presence in a session dedicated to the new financial policies of the country.
Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi has agreed to the appeal and is arranging a session now, the MP added.
Iraq’s Central Bank recently lowered the value of Iraqi Dinar against US Dollar as part the efforts to help the government with the financial crisis.