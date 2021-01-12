Coalition Jets Kill Three ISIS Leaders in Daquq

At least three leaders of the ISIS in Daquq subdistrict of Kirkuk were killed in an airstrike on Monday night.



Daquq Mayor Luis Khidhir said that the airstrike was carried out by the US-led Global Coalition outside Tal Ida village.



He did not mention the rank or responsibility of the ISIS militants, but said they were leading figures among the group’s members in the area.



Khidhir noted that the airstrikes by the Iraqi forces and the Coalition warplanes should continue in order to prevent the resurgence of the jihadists in Daquq and other areas.



