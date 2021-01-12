Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 12 January 2021
Tuesday، 12 January 2021 05:15 PM

EU moves to remove Iraq from high-risk countries list

The European Union is undertaking efforts to remove Iraq from the list of high-risk countries, Al Arabiya TV reported citing EU ambassador to Iraq on Tuesday. 
In remarks, Martin Huth said the foreign powers use Iraq as a proxy battlefield, adding that the danger of Iraq becoming a failed state carried disastrous repercussions for the region.
In May 2020, the EU listed Iraq as a high-risk country for money laundering and terrorist financing, along with North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.
Over the past years, the money laundering trade in Iraq had been fueled by several sources, including oil and drug smuggling, as well as arms trade.
