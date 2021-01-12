Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 12 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 12 January 2021 05:02 PM

Pompeo, in Tuesday speech, to accuse Iran of al Qaeda links: sources

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to use newly declassified U.S. intelligence on Tuesday to publicly accuse Iran of ties to al Qaeda, two people familiar with the matter said, as part of his last-minute offensive against Tehran before handing over to the incoming Biden administration.

 

With just eight days left in office for President Donald Trump, Pompeo is expected to offer details on allegations that Iran has given safe haven to al Qaeda leaders and support for the group, the sources said, despite some skepticism within the intelligence community and Congress.


It was not immediately clear how much Pompeo intends to reveal in his speech to the National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday. He could cite declassified information on the killing of al Qaeda’s suspected second-in-command in Tehran in August, said the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity.


The New York Times reported in November that Abu Muhammad al-Masri, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was gunned down by Israeli operatives in Iran. Iran denied the report, saying there were no al Qaeda “terrorists” on its soil.


Iran has been a target throughout the Trump administration and Pompeo has sought to further ratchet up pressure on Iran in recent weeks with more sanctions and heated rhetoric.

 

Advisers to President-elect Joe Biden believe the Trump administration is trying to make it harder for him to re-engage with Iran and seek to rejoin an international deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

Related Stories
Read
deir-ezzor-sdf

ISIS attack kills 8 regime loyalists in east Syria 12 January 2021 05:25 PM

covid

WHO experts to arrive in Wuhan for delayed virus probe 12 January 2021 05:19 PM

qatar-airways

Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar 12 January 2021 05:10 PM

Ali Akbar Velayati

Iran demands sanctions 'snapback' removed in any new nuclear talks 12 January 2021 04:58 PM

2

Lebanon tightens lockdown, imposes 24-hour curfew, as hospitals buckle 11 January 2021 11:54 PM

Strait of Hormuz

Iran tells SKorea its seized vessel a matter for the courts 11 January 2021 11:49 PM

qatar-airways

Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar from Monday 11 January 2021 03:22 PM

pope

Pope unsure if March trip to Iraq can take place because of COVID-19 11 January 2021 03:20 PM

Comments